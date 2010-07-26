U.S. Armor Gets Two for One with Vest Save and Conviction

U.S. Armor was pleased to learn that Aaron Baca Lopez, convicted of shooting Phoenix (AZ) PD Officer Jennifer Moore during a traffic stop, was sentenced to prison terms totaling 115 years this past week. “While we are most happy that Officer Moore was saved by one of our vests, we are also gratified to learn that Lopez was given adequate punishment for his crimes. “ said Stephen Armellino, President of U.S. Armor.

Armellino continued: “The court sent the exact message the criminal element needs to receive, but it’s equally important that the law enforcement community be assured they are strongly supported.” He also noted how ironic it was that Baca’s prison sentencing occurred in the same week the NLEMOF announced that tragically, violent and deadly assaults on LEO’s have dramatically increased this year.

