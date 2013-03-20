U.S. Armor is Well-received in Nurnberg, Germany

Cerritos, Calif. - The IWA Outdoor Classic was recently held at the Messezentrum in NÜrnberg, Germany, March 7-11, 2013. Among the companies participating in this event was California-based body armor manufacturer U.S. Armor Corporation, who introduced their new NIJ 0101.06 certified armor vests and other specialty ballistic products. Due to the large demand in Europe and Asia for USA-made body armor, U.S. Armor filled a unique need for high quality ballistic products and customizable body armor solutions in a region where quality body armor can be difficult to find.

Attendees to the conference commented throughout the weekend on the superior workmanship of American made ballistic products, the quality of materials used and the personalized shape of each of the body armor vests on display by U.S. Armor. Visitors to the booth also stated that these qualities were often not available from their current suppliers and they were impressed by the unique design options introduced by U.S. Armor.

With U.S. Armor’s distinct ballistic material blends, quality vest carrier designs and longstanding history in the body armor industry, they made a strong impression on local Embassy and international security agency personnel; the same personnel who have been recently looking more and more to American body armor manufacturers to meet their needs for ballistic protection.

U.S. Armor also works closely with the MAE Group, a California-based company specializing in worldwide export management and product distribution headed by Mickey Edwards. The MAE Group is the international spear of U.S. Armor and Mickey’s knowledge and expertise of the international market has been instrumental in the introduction and education of the international community worldwide on the features of U.S. Armor ballistic items.

Find out more about the unique ballistic armor designs of U.S. Armor at www.USARMOR.com