U.S. Armor Participating in Special Gander Mountain Event

MADISON, Wis. - A Factory Representative from U.S. Armor will be joining representatives from other key brand name law enforcement equipment manufacturers in a free Special Event for LEO’s at the Gander Mountain store in Madison, Wis. on Friday, July 27, 2012 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A free lunch will be provided to all attendees beginning at noon.

The purpose of the event, presented by Gander Mountain’s new Law Enforcement Division, is to give end users from the law enforcement community an opportunity to come face-to-face and get hands-on with major national equipment manufacturers who can provide direct answers to their product questions. Additionally, the manufacturers will be eager to hear the ideas and insights of their customers.

A similar event was recently held at a Gander Mountain location in Pennsylvania and drew several hundred interested attendees.

About U.S. Armor

U.S. Armor Corporation, founded in 1985, has risen rapidly to become a leader in the body armor industry. The dedicated team at U.S. Armor is fully committed to a single mission: producing the finest armor products available in the world today. For more than 25 years, we’ve gone to greater lengths than anyone else to craft vests of exceptional fit, comfort, and protection. For more information visit www.usarmor.com.