Sani DefenX continues to expand its law enforcement and military client roster

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — “I love the horrific smell of your vest Mr. Officer,” said No One. Not only are harmful bacteria and odors a nuisance; they can be extremely dangerous, causing potential illness and/or injury to the wearer of protective gear. That is why Sani DefenX is excited to share that 180 Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Military agencies are now using Sani DefenX machines to significantly reduce bacteria and foul odors from their Body Armor and other protective gear.

Sani DefenX machines are revolutionary, convenient and do not require the items you might associate with most cleaning devices available today. Say goodbye to detergent, disinfectant and water, because none of it is needed to clean your gear when using Sani Defenx machines. In addition, cleaning cycles are under 15 minutes and do not require the use of a drying product. All you need is electricity and a standard 110v outlet to experience the results that only the Sani DefenX machines can provide.

Sani DefenX machines are made from resilient stainless-steel right here in North America and are used by the US Army, the Department of Homeland Security, the US Marshal, police and others to disinfect helmets, ballistic vests, boots and other difficult-to-clean gear. To learn more about Sani DefenX machines and how they can keep your gear smelling good, please click here to visit us online.

About Sani DefenX

Sani DefenX was founded in 2001 to solve an age-old problem: how to reduce the smell out of hockey equipment. Sani DefenX recruited a team of engineers and chemists to research and develop a simple, effective solution that significantly reduces harmful bacteria in protective gear and equipment.

More than 15 years later, Sani Sport is proud to be trusted by over 80 professional sports teams (NHL, NFL, CFL, MLB), over 180 law enforcement and military agencies and thousands of recreational athletes to protect what matters most.