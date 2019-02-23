Body cameras headed to North Las Vegas Police Department

LAS VEGAS — Body cameras are now heading to the North Las Vegas Police Department, more than 200 of them.

North Las Vegas City Council approved a body worn camera system contract with Utility Associates, Inc. The agreement with the police department will be for five years.

“It’s great for officer safety and it’s also great for the public so it shows our transparency. I think it’s going to cut down on a lot of the complaints and the concerns that the community may have,” said North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda.

Back in 2017, former governor Brian Sandoval signed a bill requiring all law enforcement officers statewide to wear body cameras.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda says it took a little longer for her department to get the cameras.

She says her officers tried them out first.

“So, there was a lot of technology and testing that we wanted to make sure it was the best product and value to the community and for our officers’ safety,” Chief Ojeda said.

The body cameras will cost the city more than $1.5 million from both a grant and taxes.

About Utility, Inc.

BodyWorn™ by Utility, Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturer and supplier of software solutions, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, mobile routers, mobile Digital Multi-Media Evidence management systems, and situational awareness software solutions for the law enforcement community.

With over 50,000 devices deployed, Utility has worked with many progressive first responders to incorporate industry best practices to help solve critical legal evidence capture and field situational awareness management challenges. Both the BodyWorn™ camera and the Rocket IoT™, singularly or in conjunction, utilize their unique communication capabilities to activate specific recording triggers that automatically initiate video recording. These triggers are set by the Department’s individual recording policies — including a built-in accelerometer, prone positioning, light bar sensors in concert with a door opening, rapid motion, GeoFence entry, etc. — and can be updated at any time via their video management system, AVaiL Web™.

The BodyWorn camera and the Rocket IoT system offer unique integration with real-time GPS reporting of officer and vehicle, an auto-related video for synchronized video playback, dockless evidence offload and more. Utility’s systems preserve the reputations of law enforcement departments and their officers, discourage frivolous litigation, support prosecution, and promote officer safety.