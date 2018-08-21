Butler County Sheriff choose PatrolEyes MAX Body Cameras

ALLISON, IA — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has made the decision to equip officers with PatrolEyes MAX body cameras. Many factors influenced the choice to go with PatrolEyes, among them was the “ease of use” of the MAX body camera. For example, recording with MAX is straightforward, simple and can begin with the press of a button. Specific options can also be set to capture what happens moments before and after the record process with pre and post event options. Every moment is always easily in frame and in focus, with a 140 degree wide angle lens. MAX’s AEIS (Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization) assists the device and officer in maintaining steady shots especially when users are in movement such as a foot pursuit.



Jeff Rauenbuehler of Butler County Sheriff also stated that battery life was a reason for the purchase of PatrolEyes MAX cameras. Departments can take confidence that MAX will last long beyond an average shift. The built-in lithium battery has a recording life up to 14 hours and 18 hours standby. Compact size was an additional feature that was a selling point for Butler County. The body of MAX is built for optimal performance while being waterproof, lightweight and drop proof up to 10 feet. A built-in high quality LCD display on the back of the camera is valuable to users in the field. The display can be used to view current settings as well as preview video, photo and audio recordings right from the camera.



The 2K device is the highest resolution camera released by PatrolEyes. Multiple resolution and frame rate settings offer customizable video capture options. The 32 megapixel camera takes high quality detailed photos in snapshot mode, burst mode or while recording video. Recording can transition well into low light and darkness with MAX’s auto infrared feature. Night vision range is 30ft, with the ability to adjust IR sensitivity settings. Built-in GPS saves video location data while MAX films.This data is integrated with maps through included software and provides even more priceless facts to your evidence collection. Video overlay text includes date, time and ID stamps. These secure watermarks are locked and tamperproof to camera operators. An included drop-in charging station can also transfer data from the camera to desired location. Transferred camera files are well organized and include their own unique device ID and log files, making it quick and easy to find the evidence you are looking for.

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.