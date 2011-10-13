Digital Ally, Inc. Positioning for Growth in Police Video Camera Market

A slow growing economy has been capturing headlines at the national level, especially with monthly reports on unemployment highlighting the problems. Budget deficits are another headline grabbing economic story, however less widely covered is the fact that government budget struggles are found at all levels of government. Local communities are suffering just as much as the federal government and must face difficult challenges as they strive to deliver essential services. Digital Ally has a product in their low-priced digital cameras that can help with public safety and tightening budgets.

Digital Ally is a technology-driven company that specializes in advanced digital video police cameras and law enforcement surveillance equipment. Using the newest generation of technology, they develop and manufacture the industry’s first Digital In-Car Video System integrated into a rear view mirror. They also offer an all-weather video system that law enforcement officers can use in an ATV, boat, or motorcycle. A personal body camera, a digital video system that is integrated into a law enforcement style flashlight, provides a revolutionary wireless microphone, a versatile thermal camera and the most advanced LIDAR speed gun available to law enforcement. Their products are used by government agencies ranging from the military to correctional facilities, park rangers, and first responders associated with port authorities. Private security companies also use these systems.

The company will be exhibiting its complete product line at the annual International Police Chiefs conference in late-October. Discussing the opportunity, Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc., said, “We are pleased to announce that we will present the full DVM line of in-car video systems at the IACP Conference as we feature our new DVM-100 and DVM-400 systems, which are fully functional in-car video systems specifically designed for smaller and budget-constrained law enforcement agencies. We are now able to meet the in-car video requirements of the vehicular fleets of virtually any law enforcement agency -- regardless of size or funding capabilities -- with a wide variety of features and retail price points ranging from $1,895 for the DVM-100 to $4,995 for the DVM-750. All of our DVM systems are incorporated into a rear view mirror, thereby minimizing the amount of interior vehicle space required for installation.”

Ross also noted that, “Digital Ally will also feature a significant expansion in the capabilities of its Laser Ally LIDAR speed enforcement product line at this year’s IACP Conference. Our new LIDARCam and DragonCam systems leverage the highly accurate speed detection capabilities of Laser Ally through the addition of digital cameras with a variety of features that allow law enforcement officers to capture, view and archive images, thereby providing evidentiary documentation of speed limit violations that can prove valuable in court. We also believe these new LIDAR products will allow us to more effectively penetrate the international speed enforcement market, because many countries require this type of documentation.”

For more information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com