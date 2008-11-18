Digital Ally to introduce new products at 115TH IACP

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (October 30, 2008) – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that the Company will introduce a number of new products and product features at the 115th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition, which will be held November 9-11, 2008 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #737.

Among the new advanced digital video technology products to be unveiled at the IACP Conference are the following:

DVM-500 Plus Digital In-Car Video System Integrated Into A Rear View Mirror

The DVM-500 Plus is an upgrade to the DVM-500 In-Car Video System Integrated into A Rear View Mirror. It includes a new ultra bright, sunlight-readable 3.5-inch Color TFT Monitor that allows easy viewing in all conditions, a new electronic locking door with key code access, and a new internal backup battery that provides up to 30 minutes of continuous operation in case of unexpected power loss.

DVM-750 Digital In-Car Video System Integrated Into A Rear View Mirror with High Resolution and Simultaneous Recording Capabilities

The DVM-750 is an upgrade to the DVM-500 Plus In-Car Video System Integrated Into A Rear View Mirror with the same new features plus the following significant upgrades and enhancements: the ability to connect up to three cameras and record from two cameras plus three audio channels simultaneously; full D1 (720 X 480) recording resolution utilizing the latest h.264 codec to provide the best quality and ensure every detail is recorded; and a new Advanced Wireless Microphone.

VoiceVault ™ Advanced Wireless Microphone

The new VoiceVault ™ Advanced Wireless Microphone will include several industry-first features, such as On-Board Memory that can record audio evidence even when the officer is beyond the range of the in-car recording device. This ensures that the audio is always recorded wherever the officer goes and is not limited by range from the vehicle or interference from buildings and other structures. It has a transmission range of up to one mile, and bi-directional communication will allow officers to communicate with each other or listen to suspects inside the vehicle. Other features include GPS with “mark” feature, a memo function to record audible notes, full digital audio transmission, true frequency hopping technology, embedded date/time and GPS coordinates, vibrating covert signals and button press confirmation, and an emergency call feature that will send a “help” message and GPS coordinates back to the vehicle if an officer is in trouble. The wireless microphone is also adaptable to frequencies that are used in other countries and has a USB port for uploading files and updating software as new features become available.

FirstVu™ Professional Wearable Digital Video/Audio Recording System

FirstVu™ is a compact, solid state professional wearable digital audio and video recorder that can be attached to a law enforcement officer’s uniform and is designed to capture evidence of criminal activity on a “real-time” basis. It has many of the features of the DVM series of In-Car Video Systems, without being “tethered” to the police cruiser or other vehicle. Key features include easy-to-use four-button operation with vibrating notifications, infrared illumination for operation at night or in low-light conditions, a lithium polymer battery for up to five hours of continuous operation, pre-event recording capabilities, high-resolution video (720x480) that records to reliable solid state memory, an integrated GPS with “mark” feature to record precise locations, and both LED and covert modes of activation.

“We believe the new products to be introduced at this year’s IACP Conference will significantly expand the ‘addressable market’ that Digital Ally can target in 2009 and future years,” commented Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “The DVM-500 Plus and DVM-750 include features that have been requested by many of our customers, and their introduction will allow Digital Ally to offer a highly robust line of in-car video rear view mirror systems that can accommodate the needs of virtually every law enforcement agency that relies upon vehicular access to criminal activity events. The FirstVu ™allows law enforcement personnel to document criminal activities and the discovery of criminal evidence irrespective of the officer’s location relative to the police cruiser or other vehicle. This greatly expands the variety of situations that can utilize the high-resolution video and audio capabilities of our advanced digital video technology.”

In addition to the new law enforcement products to be introduced at the IACP Conference, Digital Ally will enter other new markets during 2009 with its previously announced DVM-250 Pro Event Recorder. A video event recorder with a rear view mirror form factor, the DVM-250 Pro has two cameras – one pointing forward and the other pointing back inside the vehicle. It also includes an internal microphone for collecting audio that can be heard from inside the vehicle. The purpose of the DVM-250 Pro is to record both audio and video of the circumstances surrounding an “event” that occurs while occupying or operating a motor vehicle. It can also record events that occur when the vehicle is unattended. An event recording can be triggered manually by pushing a record button mounted on the unit, by a covert foot switch, or automatically through various sensors or conditions (e.g., sudden acceleration or deceleration in the speed of the vehicle). The DVM-250 Pro Event Recorder has been developed by Digital Ally for the transportation and fleet operator markets, including school buses, taxi cabs, limousines, motor coaches, utility vehicles, package delivery trucks, telecommunication vehicles, and even consumer vehicles.

