Introducing the New Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera – Available From Telrepco

Telrepco is happy to announce the introduction of the new Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera. Recording in 720p, the Arbitrator BWC provides crystal clear, high definition evidence with the reliability and durability you would expect from the manufacturer who brought you the Toughbook!

The Arbitrator BWC is a one- or two-piece body worn camera solution with flexible mounting options to meet every department’s preferences and requirements. The Arbitrator BWC was built with ease of use and efficiency in mind; easy one-touch record button and automatic triggered recording ensure that officers do not have to take their eyes off of the situation at hand to start recording, while the ability to classify evidence at the camera and automatically offload to the server ensure that officers have an efficient way to manage the evidence they capture during their shift.

Pairing the Arbitrator Body Worn Camera with the Arbitrator In-Car Video system provides a Unified Evidence Management System which allows all digital evidence to be managed on a single platform utilizing local storage, cloud storage, or a hybrid solution. With advanced search options your department is able to quickly access the evidence you need, when you need it. Working with the Arbitrator 360 HD also allows for automatic triggered recording, enabling officers to focus on the situation at hand without worrying about activating their Body Worn Camera.

Key Features:

Rugged, waterproof IP54 & MIL-STD-810G Architecture

One-touch Record/One-touch snapshot

Built in WiFi

Built in GPS

Time/Date Stamp

Automatic Offload

Automatic Triggered Recording

720p High Definition Video

Mutable Audio

Field Serviceable battery and memory

3-year warranty

Visit http://www.telrepco.com/Body-Worn-Camera/ or call Telrepco at 800-537-0509 for more information!