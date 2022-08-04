Kustom Signals announces partnership With PoliceGrantsHelp.com

Lenexa, KS. - Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with PoliceGrantsHelp.com.

This partnership will enable agencies of all sizes to sign up and receive access to Kustom Signals’ Grantfinder Portal which helps to track over $2 billion in funding across Speed Enforcement, Body Worn Camera, and In-Car Video projects available at the municipal, county, state, and federal level.

In addition to grant-tracking services, FREE grant assistance is available to agencies as well as discounted grant-writing services. This uniquely positions Kustom Signals to expand our help to agencies that might be feeling the budgetary constraints being caused by the unique economic situation in this country.

Interested parties can sign up to access our Grantfinder portals here:

Speed Enforcement: https://www.policegrantshelp.com/kustom-signals-speed-enforcement-grant-assistance/

Body Camera: https://www.policegrantshelp.com/kustom-signals-body-cameras-grant-assistance/

In-Car Video: https://www.policegrantshelp.com/kustom-signals-in-car-video-grant-assistance/

“Kustom Signals is taking every avenue to support our law enforcement base in being able to procure equipment to ensure traffic and officer safety on their roadways,” Rod Smith, National Sales Manager said. “This partnership will allow law enforcement agencies to more easily access funding that will help law enforcement agencies more efficiently work towards saving and protecting lives of their officers and in their communities.”

About Kustom Signals, Inc., Your Trusted Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness, in-car, and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.