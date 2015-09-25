Memphis Police Department to Deploy 2000 Body Cameras with Axon Signal Technology from TASER

Seattle, WA, − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in body-worn camera and evidence management technology, today announced receipt of an order for 2000 Axon Flex body cameras equipped with Axon Signal technology and a five-year subscription to Evidence.com by the Memphis Police Department. This order was received in the third quarter of 2015 and is expected to ship in the third and fourth quarter of 2015.

“We’re currently in a climate where what we do as law enforcement officers is increasingly put under a microscope,” says Police Director Toney Armstrong. “The body cameras will not only help capture a thorough record of every police incident, but it will also help foster a relationship with our community built on trust and accountability.”

“If our Axon cameras were a revolution in police technology, Axon Signal is this technology’s newest evolution. By programming our cameras to turn on automatically, we reduce the possibility for user error, which helps to ensure the sorts of overwhelmingly positive results we’ve seen in dozens of agencies across the country,” says TASER Founder and CEO Rick Smith. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be offering this new technology, and we are extremely excited to see major agencies like the Memphis PD beginning to adopt it.”

About Axon Signal:

Our Axon Signal technology integrates with TASER’s increasingly iconic Axon Flex body-worn camera, offering automatic activation integrated with TASER’s SmartWeapons and light bar. Axon Signal will activate all enabled cameras within range to ensure events are not missed and multiple perspectives are captured, thereby reducing the potential for user error and bolstering the overall effects of the cameras. Axon Signal has already been adopted by a number of agencies, including Mobile, AL and Lakeway, TX. Learn more here: www.Axon.io/signal.

TASER’s Axon cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to Evidence.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily

accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the Axon video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

Evidence.com helps law enforcement capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading Axon body-worn video cameras. Evidence.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence.

Evidence.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers. There have been several studies conducted recently on the positive effects body-worn cameras can have on a police force and community. These studies include a year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department that showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. The San Diego Police Department also released a report showing the use of AXON bodyworn cameras resulted in a 41% drop in complaints, 60% drop in total allegations and a 47% decline in “personal body” force by officers. The use of pepper spray was also reduced by 31%.

In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON camerasrevealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand, which includes a growing suite of connected products and services, from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps. More than 155,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.Axon.io or by calling 1-800- 978-2737.