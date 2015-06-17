New Orleans Police Department Upgrades to 350 TASER X2 Smart Weapons with TASER Cam HD Recorders

TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders Including 379 Smart Weapons for Canada
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2015 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the second quarter.
Significant TASER Weapon orders:
- Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 60 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons, Officer Safety Plan
- Atlanta Police Department (GA): 200 X2s with TASER® Cam™ HD recorders
- Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (NC): 50 X2s, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)
- Camden County Prosecutors Office (NJ): 40 X2s with 34 TASER Cam HD recorders
- Cleveland Metro Parks (OH): 85 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons
- Cook County Sheriff’s Office (IL): 95 X2s and 100 X26Ps
- Dallas Police Department (TX): 75
- Denver Police Department (CO): 100 X26Ps
- Eugene Police Department (OR): 60 X26Ps
- Georgia Department of Corrections (GA): 140 X2s
- International Order: 110 X26Ps
- Mall of America Security Department (MN): 82 X26Ps
- Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (TN): 100 X26Ps
- Miami Police Department (FL): 180 X2s
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department (TX): 44 X26Ps
- Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (OR): 100 X26Ps
- New Orleans Police Department (LA): 350 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders, upgrade
- Oakland Police Department (CA): 60 X26Ps
- Ohio Department of Public Safety Patrol Academy (OH): 70 X26Ps
- Ontario Provincial Police (ON): 279 X2s
- Orange County Department of Corrections (FL): 43 X26Ps with 15 TASER Cam HD recorders
- Ottawa Police Service (ON): 100 X2s
- Peel Regional Police Tactical Unit (ON): 100 X2s
- San Antonio Park Police (TX): 40 X26Ps
- Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety (IL): 42 X26Ps
