New Orleans Police Department Upgrades to 350 TASER X2 Smart Weapons with TASER Cam HD Recorders

TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders Including 379 Smart Weapons for Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2015 – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and shipped in the second quarter.

Significant TASER Weapon orders:

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 60 TASER® X2™ Officer Safety Plan

Atlanta Police Department (GA): 200 X2s with TASER® Cam™ HD recorders

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (NC): 50 X2s, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

Camden County Prosecutors Office (NJ): 40 X2s with 34 TASER Cam HD recorders

Cleveland Metro Parks (OH): 85 TASER® X26P™

Cook County Sheriff’s Office (IL): 95 X2s and 100 X26Ps

Dallas Police Department (TX): 75

Denver Police Department (CO): 100 X26Ps

Eugene Police Department (OR): 60 X26Ps

Georgia Department of Corrections (GA): 140 X2s

International Order: 110 X26Ps

Mall of America Security Department (MN): 82 X26Ps

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (TN): 100 X26Ps

Miami Police Department (FL): 180 X2s

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department (TX): 44 X26Ps

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (OR): 100 X26Ps

New Orleans Police Department (LA): 350 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders, upgrade

Oakland Police Department (CA): 60 X26Ps

Ohio Department of Public Safety Patrol Academy (OH): 70 X26Ps

Ontario Provincial Police (ON): 279 X2s

Orange County Department of Corrections (FL): 43 X26Ps with 15 TASER Cam HD recorders

Ottawa Police Service (ON): 100 X2s

Peel Regional Police Tactical Unit (ON): 100 X2s

San Antonio Park Police (TX): 40 X26Ps

Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety (IL): 42 X26Ps

