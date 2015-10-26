Panasonic Delivers Industry’s Most Complete, CJIS-Capable Solution for Video Evidence Capture, Management and Storage System with Microsoft Azure Government

NEWARK, NJ (October 2015) – Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, a leading provider of advanced mobile technology and video evidence solutions for the government and public sector, today announced that customers using Panasonic video evidence solutions can now take advantage of Microsoft Azure Government cloud storage. Along with Panasonic’s Arbitrator® BWC (body-worn camera), Arbitrator® 360º HD in-car video system and Unified Evidence Management System (UEMS), Azure Government makes it easier than ever for public sector agencies—including those in law enforcement, emergency response, homeland security, corrections and the military—to capture, manage and store high-quality video evidence in a cost-effective and flexible manner.

As the first major hyperscale commercial infrastructure cloud platform contractually committed to meeting the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy for federal, state and local governments, Azure Government provides agencies with secured cloud storage designed to meet stringent government demands. It is a seamless complement to the new Panasonic Arbitrator BWC, designed and built based on direct feedback from law enforcement organizations across the country. Featuring a lightweight design with flexible mounting options and an HD camera able to clearly capture video evidence in virtually any lighting condition, the Arbitrator BWC can be integrated with Panasonic’s Arbitrator 360° HD in-car video systems and Unified Evidence Management System, which provides a single, unified platform to easily and more securely manage all video evidence — including in-car, body-worn and fixed surveillance video.

“Data storage concerns are a major barrier to wider adoption of mobile video evidence solutions – each camera can create up to 1 Gb of data for every hour of video shot, and must be kept secure for evidentiary use and retained indefinitely,” said Greg Peratt, Vice President, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “With Microsoft’s security-enhanced cloud storage solution paired with our best-in-class camera hardware and evidence management offerings, public sector agencies now have available a scalable, flexible, cost-effective and comprehensive solution from two trusted providers to take advantage of the benefits of video evidence.”

“Capturing, analyzing, and archiving video data is becoming more important than ever in the public sector, but harnessing this innovation should not come at the expense of security, flexibility and cost-effectiveness,” said Kirk Arthur, managing director, Worldwide Public Safety and Justice, Microsoft. “With thousands of law enforcement and other public sector organizations across the country depending on their technology every day to help keep their citizens safe, Panasonic is an ideal collaborator for our mission to modernize government’s approach to IT to be more responsive, productive, and effective.”



Panasonic video evidence systems are compatible with on-premises, cloud, hybrid and other archival systems for video storage. With Azure Government, agencies can maintain security, control, and compliance requirements while using scalable cloud or hybrid solutions that can store sensitive data in an on-premises datacenter and less sensitive information in the cloud. In addition to a contractual commitment to CJIS, Azure Government addresses physical and geographical security of data by offering storage in a private, security-enabled environment with datacenters constructed in areas designed to support business continuity scenarios. Further, Microsoft Azure Government is operated by U.S. citizens and adheres to a broader set of security and privacy policies to protect customer data.

