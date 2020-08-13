PRO-VISION® announces exclusive body-worn camera partnership with Rampart International

Leading supplier of operational equipment for law enforcement will serve as the exclusive distributor of BODYCAM® body-worn cameras in Canada

BYRON CENTER, Mich.– Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today it is now the exclusive body-worn camera vendor for Rampart International – the leading supplier of operational equipment for law enforcement in Canada.

Through this partnership, Rampart International will also serve as the exclusive distributor of Bodycam by Pro-Vision body-worn cameras in Canada.

“We’re proud to work with a respected company like Rampart. They’ve built a strong reputation of offering the best products to their clients, and we’re excited to have Bodycam join that lineup of trusted products,” said Michael Finn, president of Pro-Vision.

“Rampart is extremely proud to be partnered with Bodycam. Body-worn cameras are playing a larger and more critical role in daily police interactions with their presence providing more safety and security to all involved,” said Mike Klein, president of Rampart . “Systems such as the Pro-Vision Bodycam are becoming an essential tool of modern law enforcement. We are committed to ensuring those protecting our communities have access to the best equipment available.”

With 1080p HD video and a 12-hour full-shift battery combined with a durable IP68 waterproof and MIL-STD-810G rated design, the Bodycam BC-300 is the body-worn camera you can trust to provide coverage you can count on.

For more information on purchasing Bodycam by Pro-Vision body-worn cameras through Rampart, please visit rampartcorp.com.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About Rampart International

Rampart is Canada’s leading supplier of Operational Equipment to Public Safety, First Responders, Law Enforcement, and the Canadian Armed Forces. Established in 2010, its mission is to offer the world’s finest equipment supported by unmatched customer service and dedication to the end-user. For more information, visit rampartcorp.com.