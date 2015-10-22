WatchGuard Video Hires Former Police Chief Mike Burridge as Director of Strategic Accounts

Well-known expert in digital in-car video and body-worn cameras for public safety will deepen relationships with customers, guide account planning

DALLAS, Texas, – WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, has welcomed Mike Burridge as Director of Strategic Accounts. A 26-year law enforcement veteran and recognized expert on public safety camera and video technologies, Burridge brings extensive field expertise to a new role at WatchGuard Video, manufacturer of the market-leading 4RE® in-car video system and new VISTA™ body-worn cameras for police.

“Mike is a consummate professional with an unusual combination of in-the-trenches law enforcement experience and deep knowledge of how camera and video technologies can be applied in the field to protect officers and citizens,” said WatchGuard President Steve Coffman. “He shares our unwavering commitment to serving the law enforcement community and embraces our vision and direction for WatchGuard. We’re delighted that Mike chose to join us, as his expertise just could not be a better fit for our team, products, and customers.”

As the Director of Strategic Accounts, Burridge will be a key leader of the sales management team, responsible for developing, maintaining, and expanding relationships with agencies; coordinating technology plans; and ensuring their needs and expectations are met. He will take a lead role in representing WatchGuard at industry, agency, and community events.

“This is an exciting time for our industry, and WatchGuard Video is already leading the way with the best technologies,” Burridge said. “The products and plans that are now in development will solidify the company’s place as the undisputed leader in law enforcement in-car video and body-worn cameras. It’s also a company with strong ethics; a warm and welcoming culture; and smart, experienced people who have their priorities right. I came to WatchGuard because at this critical juncture for this industry, there is absolutely nowhere else I would rather be.”

Before joining WatchGuard, Burridge was vice president of sales and marketing with L-3 Communications Mobile-Vision Inc., where he had earlier served as the executive director of public safety and key account advisor, providing subject matter expertise regarding applications of military technology for first responders.

He had previously served as the Chief of the Farmington, N.M., Police Department and spent more than a decade in law enforcement in California, serving with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, where he began as a detective and senior deputy and ultimately reached the rank of commander. Earlier in his career, he had served 10 years with the City of Carpinteria Police Department as a corporal and officer.

A featured speaker and presenter on in-car camera programs and management and digital video for public safety for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Burridge served as chairman of the IACP In-Car Camera Committee and Digital Video for Public Safety Advisory Panel and on the board of the IACP Technical Technology Assistance Program.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and FBI LEEDS program and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in organizational management and development from Fielding Graduate Institute.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™ and 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras and Record-After-the-Fact™ technology. WatchGuard supplies one-third of U.S. and Canadian agencies and holds 14 patents or applications.