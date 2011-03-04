ETGI Makes Donation to “Wounded Warrior Project” on Behalf of Clients and Customers

Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) is pleased to announce that they have recently made a sizeable donation to the “Wounded Warrior Project” (WWP) on behalf of all their clients and customers.

The WWP is a non-profit organization whose vision is to foster the most successful, well-adjusted generation of wounded service members in this nation’s history.

The WWP offers a variety of innovative programs and outreach efforts to:

• Raise awareness and enlists the public’s aid for the needs of injured service members

• Help injured service members aid and assist each other

• Provide unique, direct programs and services to meet the needs of injured service members

After five years of helping injured service members successfully transition into civilian life, the WWP built a Sacrifice Center to tell the stories of America’s injured service members, starting with the decision to serve and continuing on through injuries to triumphs and successes post-injury. Exhibits include displays with warrior stories, videos of WWP programs in action, and examples of body armor and prosthetic technologies for the public to see first-hand.

For complete information about the WPP, please visit their website: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

