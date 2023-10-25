GeoComm, RapidSOS convert raw z-axis location data into dispatchable locations

PRESS RELEASE

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, and RapidSOS, creator of the world’s first intelligent safety platform, are excited to announce that RapidSOS is offering a Floor Levels feature powered by GeoComm Vertical Location Services. Currently available for 9-1-1 calls from Android-based devices, this feature empowers RapidSOS customers with the ability to convert raw z-axis position measurements into a dispatchable location. The service provides critical data resulting in reduced emergency response times that saves lives and protects property.

When a 9-1-1 call is received at an Emergency Call Center (ECC), emergency call takers are able to view z-axis location information in an actionable format. This is a transformational opportunity for the Public Safety industry, which will now have access to floor-level actionable data on 9-1-1 callers throughout the United States.

GeoComm Vertical Location Services uses nationwide open-source data for elevation and building details to estimate a caller’s vertical location along with additional details about that location, such as a building name. There are no requirements for local GIS data to run the system, but results can be improved by accessing a paid upgrade to Vertical Location Services, which provides additional relevant information about indoor spaces, including indoor maps and details about what is inside buildings along with other data being delivered in GeoComm Vertical Location Services query responses.

“Through this partnership, we empower our customers with actionable z-axis position measurements,” said Edward Parkinson, President of Public Sector at RapidSOS. “This data enables ECCs across the country to more efficiently and effectively identify, communicate, and navigate to 9-1-1 caller’s locations inside multistory buildings, resulting in reduced emergency response times that saves property and lives.”

To learn more about this integration, visit GeoComm & RapidSOS Partner to Deliver More Actionable Z-axis Data

About GeoComm

GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 28 years, GeoComm’s public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped callers’ locations on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to accident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. In addition, our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include 17 statewide projects across the country. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence® offerings.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and first responders. To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.