GeoComm to participate in the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 9-1-1 Standards and Best Practices Conference and Critical Issues Forum

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Next week marks the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 9-1-1 Standards and Best Practices Conference and Critical Issues Forum. GeoComm‘s Brooks Shannon and Karl Larsen are excited to participate in both events as attendees and session presenters.

The NENA 9-1-1 Standards and Best Practices conference will be held October 9-12 in Columbus, Ohio. This interactive event is focused on improving Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) performance and shaping the future of 9-1-1 systems.

At this event, Brooks Shannon, who is active in several NENA workgroups and the NENA Industry Collaboration Events (ICE), will co-present at several breakout sessions. The sessions include: Defining & Planning for Spatial Interface Layer Replication, Defining Map Services in NG9-1-1, and Improving Accuracy & Consistency in Location Validation. Karl Larsen, who is also active in NENA workgroups and ICE events, will also be co-presenting on Understanding & Defining Additional Data Interfaces in NG9-1-1. These sessions are aimed at increasing attendees’ understanding of how they can create high performance NG9-1-1 environments.

The NENA Critical Issues Forum takes place immediately afterwards on October 12-13 also in Columbus, Ohio. This forum is focused on cybersecurity and PSAP leadership in an NG9-1-1 environment, two of 9-1-1’s hottest topics. Brooks will also present at this conference, explaining the Mission Critical Role GIS will play in NG9-1-1.

Both of these attendee-driven conferences are aimed at examining and charting the future path of 9-1-1. As more regions and states implement NG9-1-1 systems, these conferences focus on learning NG9-1-1 system best practices and understanding the hottest topics to consider when implementing them.

