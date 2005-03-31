Headsets for Motorcycle Applications: Prospects in Mass. and Utah Evaluate TEA’s Invisio Bone Mic

Prospects in Massachusetts and Utah recently evaluated TEA’s Invisio Bone Mic headset for motorcycle applications and reported the following:

REPORT - I evaluated the Invisio bone mic with our Motorola HT1000 portable radio on motorcycles over a period of 2 weeks. It performed beyond expectations.

The hand PTT switch RP7 allows motorcycle rider to transmit over radio without removing either hand from the motorcycle hand grip

Incoming communications were audible over the motorcycle engine’s noise during operations traveling at speeds of up to 50MPH. v Incoming and outgoing transmissions are unaffected by engine noise, traffic or wind noise.

Because portable radios are belt mounted, was not necessary to un-plug when dismounting.

- Officer David Ortiz

U of Mass. PD

Amherst, MA

REPORT - Utah State Police

Utah State Police purchased the Invisio Bone mic for Motorcycle applications. The Invisio transmit and receive signals were judged more than satisfactory with bike operating up to 70mph. The Invisio technology defeats wind noise and motor noise.

- Mr. Gordon Coles

Utah Information Tech. Center

Engineer

One motorcycle version of generic Invisio is $519 and would consist of The generic Invisio @$345*

plus

The lower cordset INV/7P includes the thumb PTT switch RP-7P and plug for your portable radio @$174

Whereas the custom Invisio - built into your personal ear impression is $499

and offers the following features:

Invisio headset fits totally in one ear and accommodates any helmet

Lower cordset INV/7P includes plug for any portable radio - the PTT - RP-7P hooks over your index finger - this positions the PTT button on your index finger and under you thumb

neat n tidy - discrete wires and switches - hard to see

If you have an application for motorcycle headsets and wish to evaluate this with your radios on your motorcycles, please email bill@swatheadsets.com for more information or please relay this to the person in your organization who deals with motorcycle applications.