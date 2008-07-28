Oxnard PD Reports on TEA SwatHeadsets Invisio Headset Evaluation

After the Oxnard PD evaluated the TEA SwatHeadsets they had the following feedback to provide.

“The headsets that were provided by TEA are by far the best headsets that myself and my team have used. We used them in every operational way that would could and could not find a flaw in the headsets.

During covert movements the headsets again worked flawless. Even with flash-bangs going off and canines barking, we were able to communicate with each other. The operators that did not have the TEA headsets could not hear or communicate with us. On several SWAT call-outs your headsets worked perfect. There is nothing more important during a critical incident than communication.”

For more information visit www.swatheadsets.com.