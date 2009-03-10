Tactical Command Industries Awarded Contract to Provide Tactical Headsets for US Army Special Forces

ANTIOCH, CA — Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI), has been award an IDIQ contract by the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) to provide an integrated tactical headset system to provide Special Forces with enhanced communication capabilities. The initial shipment of nearly seven-hundred systems has been delivered and systems are currently in use during missions around the globe.

About Tactical Command Industries

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) is a US-based company that was founded in 1996 by real-world tactical operators. TCI has proudly served all branches of the United States Department of Defense, as well as international forces, law enforcement agencies and private security contractors. TCI’s core product line is tactical communication headsets and integrated communication headsets. TCI has also earned a world-wide reputation with Special Forces for custom headset products for specialty mission requirements. All TCI products incorporate state of the art components, exceptional usability and are manufactured in the United States of America. TCI products are also available worldwide. For more information, call TCI EAST at (603) 418-8705 or TCI WEST at (925) 219-1097 or visit www.tacticalcommand.com.