TEA Invisio Bone Mic Headset Improves Motorcycle Communications

“Motorcycle radio communications - both incoming and outgoing - are unaffected by engine, traffic or wind noise at speeds of up to 50MPH for users equipped with Invisio Bone Mic headsets” according to Amherst Mass Police motor officers.

Utah Stare Police reports “the Invisio headsets transmit and receive signals were judged more than satisfactory with a motorcycle operating up to 70mph.”

The Invisio headset fits totally in one ear and accommodates any helmet. Various press to talk switches are offered - however, the reporting users had the PTT button positioned on the upper part of the index finger and operated by the thumb. Because the Invisio is practically invisible - concealed in your ear - and under the helmet, the officer is able to discretely receive and transmit radio communications without being seen using his radio.

For technical information, please visit www.swatheadsets.com/invisio/invisio.html or contact TEA at 310-457-7401