TASER International Receives Order for 400 TASER X26 ECDs for Cleveland Division of Police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in digital evidence solutions and electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced an order from the Cleveland Division of Police in Cleveland, Ohio for an additional 400 TASER® X26™ ECDs and related accessories.

With this most recent order, the Cleveland Division of Police has purchased more than 1,400 TASER brand ECDs for its 1,600 sworn officers. Currently, more than 600 law enforcement agencies in Ohio currently deploy TASER brand ECDs.

The order is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2009.

