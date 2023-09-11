Vision 2023 Summit returns to Las Vegas Sept. 25-28

FirstNet Users Conference Brings Public Safety Together

LAS VEGAS — Vision 2023: the FirstNet Users Summit is coming back to Las Vegas to convene progressive public safety leaders with the latest in innovative technologies. The event aims to ensure organizations and emergency responders have the tools, technology and knowledge to keep themselves and their communities safe. Hosted at the SouthPoint Hotel and Casino September 25-28, the conference is inclusive of all public safety disciplines and brings together first responders and supporting services.

“Technology helps drive public safety forward,” said Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “This important event is a chance for public safety leaders from all corners to gather and discuss how we can better utilize technology to keep our communities safer.”

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is the organization behind the summit and has developed an event program tailored to all FirstNet eligible users, their technical support teams and administrative leadership.

“This year marks our second annual User’s Summit and brings together top national subject matter experts, speakers and technology providers,” said John Paul Jones, Deputy Executive Director, PSBTA. “Some of the nation’s leading public safety leaders and visionaries will share where the industry is headed and how we can keep improving to respond to the needs of the present and future.”

The Summit will offer customized workshops, educational sessions, hands-on product demonstrations and opportunities to connect with the organizations developing the latest technology solutions. Session topics include mission critical services, 5G, responder health and wellness, LMR & LTE, and school safety, to name a few.

“This conference is another testament to FirstNet’s desire to really listen to what users need. While we hope the summit will provide value to attendees in the form of thought-provoking sessions and practical workshops, we’re also asking to hear from them. Making the network better for everyone requires two-way communication–we can’t do it without feedback from those who use it,” Wilmes added.

To register or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://vision.thepsbta.org/.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is an organization focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem that includes the legal entity created by Congress (FirstNet Authority), the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.