BTH-SPM100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Microphone

Pryme’s compact, lightweight, easy to operate BTH-SPM100 is the Bluetooth wireless version of the popular OBSERVER series remote speaker microphone. Recently upgraded, the BTH-SPM100 features fully functional built-in wireless Push-to-Talk (PTT), easy pairing, long talk time, no connectivity loss, 360-degrees swivel rotating heavy-duty belt/clothing clip, and a protective weatherproof membrane. The BTH-SPM100 includes wall charger, charging cable and a rechargeable battery. Receive and transmit cable-free audio of wired-quality within the typical operational range of 10 meters (depending on radio adapter). The BTH-SPM100 can be paired with multiple Bluetooth devices, including Bluetooth compatible mobile phones.