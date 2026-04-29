Video: Suspect crashes in pursuit, shoots at Wis. officers before fatal OIS

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department has released body and dash camera footage showing a man fire shots at officers following a pursuit, WISN reported.

The April 13 incident began as officers located a vehicle connected to a homicide and a shots fired incident. The driver fled as officers attempted to make a stop, according to the report.

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Videos released by the department on April 28 show a brief portion of the pursuit. Dash camera footage shows the vehicle travelling at excessive speeds across multiple lanes, including into oncoming traffic.

The driver can then be seen crashing the car into a bridge barrier before careening across the road to strike vehicles and a barrier on the other side.

Body camera footage shows officers getting out of the car. As they exit the vehicle, gunshots can be heard from the direction of the suspect vehicle. Dash camera appears to show the man climbing out of the vehicle and pointing an object at officers.

Officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect had been released from prison in December, 2025 after serving time for a burglary, WISN reported.

The Wauwautosa Police Department is leading the OIS investigation.