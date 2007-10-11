C-AT Launches Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface™
Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface (2P-E) Combines Interoperability & Portable Repeater in Fly-away Package-Extends radio communications for responders operating beyond normal signal coverage
For quick-deploy use by security, fire, police, USAR and hazmat teams in:
- Subway tunnels and underground parking garages
- High-rise, shopping malls, airports
- Stadiums, arenas and casinos
- Ravines, caves, cliff-side operations
- Shipboard operations
The ICRI 2P-E (2 Port – Environmental) is a light weight, portable repeater that enhances emergency responders’ command & control communications in building, below grade, and other non-line of sight emergency situations. The 2P-E also ‘bridges’ any two incompatible radio, cell, satellite, and landline phones, providing interoperability.
Environmentally protected, the 2P-E measures 10” x 10” x 5” and operates for 24 hours on 6 “AA” batteries. Combined the 2P-E and 250' cable-reel weigh 20 lbs.
For more info contact Communications-Applied Technology, 1-800-229-3925 or www.RadioInteroperability.com