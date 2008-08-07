Cedar Rapids Receives APCO P33 Certification

Kansas City, Mo.—The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International announced that the City of Cedar Rapids Joint Communications Agency in Cedar Rapids, Iowa is being recognized as having achieved certified compliance in meeting or exceeding the APCO Project 33 - Minimum Training Standards for Public Safety Telecommunicators. The award was made today at the APCO International 74th Annual Conference and Exposition in Kansas City, Mo.

APCO Project 33 identifies the minimum training requirements for public safety telecommunications officers, telecommunicators, calltakers and/or dispatchers. The standard specifies the minimum training requirements, in general, of operational personnel assigned to any public safety communications.

The City of Cedar Rapids earned this achievement while recovering from a flood in June which destroyed the entire government infrastructure.

“APCO International congratulates Cedar Rapids for recognizing the value of certification and for the hard work employed to achieve this standard,” APCO International President Willis Carter said. “APCO International continues to focus on nationally recognized training standards to ensure that the highest level of service is received by all persons seeking assistance during an emergency.”

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, Inc. is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO serves the professional needs of its 15,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apcointl.org.