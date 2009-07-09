Clearwire to Officially Launch CLEAR 4G Service in Las Vegas on July 21, 2009

Kirkland, Wash. – July 7, 2009 – Clearwire Communications, LLC, an operating subsidiary of Clearwire Corporation, (NASDAQ: CLWR) today announced an opportunity for members of the media and industry analysts to preview CLEAR™s 4G service in Las Vegas on July 20 & 21, 2009, ahead of the company’s official market launch event on the evening of July 21. CLEAR brings to the Las Vegas region the first super fast mobile Internet service that works as fast on the go as it does at home. Customers interested in experiencing CLEAR today can sign-up now via clear.com.

Clearwire will showcase the CLEAR 4G mobile Internet service for members of the media and industry analysts, including product demos, mobility demonstrations and interviews with local market and company executives.

Monday and Tuesday, July 20 & 21, 2009: Press and industry analysts can schedule in market demonstrations and briefings with company executives between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To register, please RSVP as instructed below.

Tuesday, July 21, 2009: Clearwire will host a consumer event at Town Square Mall, 6605 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please visit www.clear.com for more information or see CLEAR on Facebook www.facebook.com/CLEARinsider.

Where:

CLEAR Retail Store

5775 Eastern Avenue

Las Vegas

Town Square Mall

6605 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Las Vegas

RSVP:

To RSVP for a preview or for additional information please contact, Mike DiGioia, JLM Partners for Clearwire, mike@jlmpartners.com, 206-381-3600. RVSPs should be received by Wednesday, July 15, 2009.

About Clearwire

Clearwire Communications, LLC, an operating subsidiary of Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ: CLWR), offers a robust suite of advanced high-speed Internet services to consumers and businesses. As part of a multi-year network build-out plan, Clearwire’s 4G service, called CLEAR™, will be available in major metropolitan areas across the U.S., and bring together an unprecedented combination of speed and mobility. Clearwire’s open all-IP network, combined with significant spectrum holdings, provides unmatched network capacity to deliver next generation broadband access. Strategic investors include Intel Capital, Comcast, Sprint, Google, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. Clearwire currently provides 4G service, utilizing WiMAX technology, in three markets and provides pre-WiMAX communications services in 50 markets across the U.S. and Europe. Headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., additional information about Clearwire is available at www.clearwire.com.

