EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces 5300 ES UHF and VHF Mobile Radios

Company’s latest addition to its award-winning mobile radios for first responders

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has added UHF and VHF mobile radios to its award-winning 5300 ES Series Project 25 compliant products.

“Military, civilian, and federal, as well as state and local law enforcement agencies need interoperable, reliable, standards-based solutions,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “First responders who operate UHF and VHF communications systems can now see and hear the difference in our rugged, reliable, and solid mobile radios. Our innovative new Lightning™ Control Head, featuring the brightest and clearest display on the market, is also available in VHF and UHF bands.”

Key features of the award-winning 5300 ES Series mobile radios include: Enhanced (AMBE+2) Project 25 Vocoder for loud and clear digital audio, operation on APCO Project 16 SMARTNET®/SmartZone® as well as Project 25 trunked and conventional systems, over-the-air-rekeying (OTAR) and over-the-air-programming (OTAP), support for up to 864 talkgroups, P25 Packet Data, and DES/DES-OFB/AES encryption algorithms. “The Company is now shipping the new bands,” Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.