EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Introduces Johnson Encryption Machine

Embedded encryption module for first responder infrastructure systems processes at blazing speed

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. today introduced the Johnson Encryption Machine (JEM II), an internet protocol (IP) based encryption and decryption engine for the Company’s innovative IP25™ infrastructure system offerings for first responders.

“First responder communications systems need to keep their calls secure in order to prevent eavesdropping and to reduce the risk of compromising their personnel,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This is typically accomplished through voice encryption, using the industry standard AES and DES encryption algorithms. Our JEM II is a state-of-the-art, IP-based product engine that provides the AES/DES encryption capability and P25 AMBE encode/decode elements of our IP25 Conventional and Trunked Systems offerings.”

JEM II is packaged within a standard PC and supports our Key Management Facility (KMF II) and StarGate™ Dispatch Console products. Leveraging the JEM II capabilities in the StarGate Dispatch Console enables call processing of up to 350 simultaneous encrypted calls, a performance value that translates into reduced operating expenses.” “Our KMF II and StarGate Dispatch Console and their associated JEM II are available to order now, Jalbert added.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

