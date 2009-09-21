EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $0.9 Million Funding Increment to Task Order from U.S. Navy

Company to provide Virtual Perimeter Monitoring System Solution

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has received a funding increment of $0.9 million from the U.S. Navy. This funding increment calls for the company to extend the virtual perimeter monitoring system solution it is currently providing to the Navy.

“We are providing engineering support for the Navy-wide virtual perimeter monitoring system (NVPMS) solution, as well as for the design and implementation of the NVPMS baseline system,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This system combines real-time video surveillance with our FIPS 140-2 Validated™ secure broadband technology as a force multiplier to protect Navy personnel and property.”

“Our company has a very lengthy and proud tradition of providing secure wireless solutions to all branches of our military, and this funding increment further demonstrates both our ability and commitment to develop and win military business.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

