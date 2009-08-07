EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $1 Million Order from a State Department of Corrections

Company to provide award-winning Project 25 compliant portable radios to a corrections facility

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has received a $1 million order from a state department of corrections. The order calls for the Company to provide its Project 25 compliant two-way radios and accessories to be used by corrections officers in a state facility. This is in addition to a $.75 million order from this customer that the Company announced in June.

“The customer purchased our 5100 ES Series Project 25 compliant portable radios with color housings to help them identify work groups within their department,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Not only does this help in fleet management, but the orange and yellow housings make the radios easy to see even at great distances. Their submersible housings comply with the military standard. Our radios deploy the second generation Enhanced (AMBE+2) P25 Vocoder, which provides crisp, clear and intelligible digital audio that is essential for first responders. This order demonstrates our systematic approach to drive presence in specific state and local markets which is core to our growth strategy. This represents the newest state corrections department to use our products.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

