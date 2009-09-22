EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $1 Million Rebanding Contract

Established customer chooses Company for rebanding

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the Company has received a contract for $1 million in support of the Federal Communications Commission’s 800 MHz reconfiguration program. Under this contract, the Company will be providing its multimode ES Series of Project 25 compliant radios and accessories for first responders.

“This is an emergency management and central dispatch customer in our state and local target market,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “The customer operates a first responder communication system that was ordered to be rebanded per the FCC’s 800 MHz reconfiguration program. We are pleased to be working with this established customer as they go through the rebanding process and migration to Project 25 interoperability. This rebanding contract is a further demonstration of our state and local market penetration strategy.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

