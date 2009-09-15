EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $1.2 Million Order from DoD

Company to provide Project 25 compliant radios for war fighters

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has received an order for $1.2 million for shipment to the US Department of Defense (DoD). This new order calls for the Company to provide its Project 25 compliant two-way radios and accessories.

“Military users need interoperable, reliable, rugged, standards-based communications solutions,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our award-winning ES Series of portable and mobile radios meets the military specifications for extreme environmental conditions as well as vibration and shock. They have passed interoperability tests at government facilities, in independent test labs, in the labs of our competitors, and in everyday field use. The Enhanced (AMBE+2) P25 Vocoder in all of our radios provides loud, clear digital audio that filters out background noise which is important for personnel in sensitive situations. The over-the-air programming (OTAP) capability of these radios enables you to provision new radio personalities without having to send the radios to a service shop. Radios are programmed over the air, which saves considerable time and administrative costs.”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

