EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives Contract for $3.2 Million

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the Company has received a contract for $3.2 million in its state and local market for its award-winning ES Series of Project 25 compliant two-way radios and accessories for first responders.

“The Federal Communications Commission’s plan to reconfigure the 800 MHz band is designed to protect the lives of first responders and other emergency personnel, and fulfills the FCC’s obligation to promote the safety of life and property through the use of radio communications,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our award-winning multimode radios are interoperable with Multi-Net® as well as Project 25, and will enable first responders in areas subject to rebanding to better accomplish their missions as their current systems migrate to the industry standard. This contract is with a longtime customer, and we are pleased with their confidence in our solutions. We expect to ship the contract requirements in the current quarter. ”

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

