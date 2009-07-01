EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives Order for $.85 million for the State of Mississippi Strategic Reserve

Company to provide award-winning Project 25 compliant two-way radios

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. announced today that the State of Mississippi is purchasing $.85 million of the Company’s award-winning Project 25 compliant two-way radios and accessories, for use in the State’s strategic reserve in times of crisis.

“We are proud to be supplying our Project 25 compliant radios to the State of Mississippi to help their first responders be prepared in the event of natural disasters and other crises,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “Our radios have performed reliably in natural disasters and in severe environmental conditions. Our multimode radios that are interoperable with SMARTNET®/SmartZone® as well as Project 25 will enable Mississippi’s first responders to better accomplish their missions as their current systems migrate to the industry standard.” The Company worked closely with their dealer Ozborn Communications of Canton, Mississippi to secure the sale, Jalbert added.

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International names. For more information, visit www.EFJohnsonTechnologies.com.

