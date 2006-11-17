EFJ, Inc. Receives $1.9 Million Order from Federal Customer

EFJohnson to Provide Project 25 Compliant Radios

Irving, TX - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received an order from for $1.9 million from a Federal agency. The order calls for EFJohnson to provide the agency with its Project 25 compliant mobile radios and accessories.

“Our mission is to supply Federal, state and local governments with interoperable communications solutions that meet industry standards,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “This is a long term customer, and we are pleased with their continued confidence in our solutions,” Jalbert added.