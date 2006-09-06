EFJ, Inc. Receives $4.4 Million Order from the Civil Air Patrol

EFJohnson to Provide Project 25 Compliant Radios for Emergency Response

Irving, TX - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced today that its EFJohnson subsidiary has received an order from the Civil Air Patrol (CAP). The order, valued at $4.4 million, calls for EFJohnson to provide CAP with its Project 25 compliant radios and accessories.

“CAP has a unique role working with the Air Force, emergency response and law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels,” said LtCol Paul K. Reid, Jr., Civil Air Patrol Communications Program Advisor. “For this reason interoperability is critical to our communications planning. The EFJohnson P25-compliant equipment helps us address our interoperability needs as well as our mandated transition to FM narrowband.”

“We are proud that the Civil Air Patrol, which is the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, has again chosen EFJohnson to supply interoperable communications solutions for their mission,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “CAP has been a customer for more than three years, and we are pleased with their continued confidence in our solutions.”

Nationally, CAP performs 95 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, and was credited by the AFRCC with saving 73 lives in 2005. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counter-drug missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. The members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to the more than 22,000 young people currently participating in CAP cadet programs. CAP has been performing missions for America for almost 65 years.