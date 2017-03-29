Eventide NexLog Logging Recording achieves Avtec’s highest compatibility level certification

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Avtec Inc., the leading provider of Voice over IP (VoIP) dispatch console systems, has certified the Eventide® NexLog Logging Recorder as a “Works with Scout™” Gold CE (console and endpoint metadata) product.

In mission-critical environments, access to secure and reliable audio and metadata recordings are key in assisting with investigations and the reconstructing forensic events. Attaining the Gold (CE) compatibility level -- Avtec’s top compatibility tier -- ensures that Eventide’s solution fully integrates with the Scout dispatch console; successfully performs endpoint audio recording and playback capabilities; and captures and displays console and endpoint metadata.

To receive this certification, quality assurance engineers rigorously tested Eventide’s NexLog recoding software with Avtec’s Scout dispatch system. The qualification was performed using Scout 4.3 and Eventide’s NexLog Recorder software version 2.7.0.

“This achievement serves as a mark of assurance to our mutual customers,” said John Locatelli, Avtec’s manager of product management. “Achieving the Gold CE status requires a significant level of integration testing and documentation to ensure top performance from our products from day one.”

Avtec’s “Works with Scout” logging recorder compatibility testing program is in its fifth year, and applicants can earn one of three designations that reflect corresponding levels of investment and capability. The designations are bronze, silver, and gold.

The “Works with Scout” program is one of the many ways that Avtec assures seamless system integration to provide proven, reliable dispatch solutions for mission-critical environments for the energy, transportation, public safety, business and industrial, and government markets. Through this program, and its commitment to developing software solutions built on open standards, Avtec provides customers with the freedom to choose the best solution for their call center.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec Inc. provides pure Internet Protocol (IP) dispatch console solutions for the public safety, energy, transportation, business and industry, and government markets. Since 1979, customers have chosen Avtec’s award-winning technology for their mission-critical dispatch centers. There are thousands of Scout Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) consoles installed worldwide. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more.