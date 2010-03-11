Florida Department of Corrections Selects Harris Corporation to Upgrade Public Safety Radio Communications System

BOSTON, MA — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), and its sales and service partner, Communications International, Inc. (CII), have been selected by the Florida Department of Corrections to upgrade its existing radio system to a Harris 800 MHz P25IP (Project 25 to the power of Internet Protocol) communications network system. The new system will provide increased coverage and improved communications to 20 state correctional facilities throughout Florida and will include more than 2,200 Harris portable radios.

The Harris P25IP technology not only delivers better coverage, but provides corrections officers with new safety features, such as caller ID and an emergency alert function that assigns communication priority in a crisis. The system also is interoperable with the Florida SLERS (Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System) network for better coordination in day-to-day operations or emergencies.

“Harris and CII worked closely with the Department of Corrections to identify the communications needs of its officers,” said Craig Moore, vice president, North America sales, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “We’re confident that we are providing the solution needed for the officers to communicate securely and efficiently. While each facility’s system will operate independent of the others, they also are interoperable with surrounding agency systems for the coordination of large-scale efforts.”

The P25IP network uses the Harris IP-based VIDA® (Voice, Interoperability, Data, Access) network platform, which is a powerful wireless technology that addresses the voice and data communications needs of transportation, utility and public safety radio users. VIDA networks provide a full IP management platform, including interoperability without intervention of console operators; IP consoles; networking technology for both the P25 Phase 1 and Phase 2 technology standards; and other benefits inherent in open IP architecture systems.

The Harris portable radios provide digital voice and IP data to meet a wide range of customer application requirements. They use a high-speed, digital signal processor and can support multiple applications, such as Project 25 Digital Conventional, P25 Trunking, ProVoice™ Digital Trunking, Enhanced Digital Access Communications Systems (EDACS®) Trunking, and complete Analog Conventional features.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications supports over 500 systems around the world.

About CII

CII (Communications International Inc.) is a Harris partner and mission critical systems integrator with expertise in wireless voice, data and networking technology. An employee-owned company with 10 locations and 150 employees; including engineers, technicians, project managers and subject manager experts, CII supports operations and projects across the U.S. and abroad. Additional information about CII can be found at www.ask4cii.com or on facebook under Communications International Inc.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.