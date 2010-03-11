Harris Corporation Awarded $8.9 Million Contract to Migrate Salt River Project’s Wireless Communications to OpenSky®

BOSTON, MA — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has been awarded an $8.9 million contract from Salt River Project (SRP), located in Phoenix, Arizona, to upgrade the utility’s existing 900 MHz EDACS® communication system to an Internet Protocol-based (IP) 900 MHz OpenSky® communication system. The OpenSky system expands the coverage area for the day-to-day voice communications needs of more than 1,200 water, electrical, service and emergency personnel.

“Quality, efficiency and an infrastructure that is able to evolve are all attributes that typify the level of award-winning service that we provide to our customers,” said Chris Campbell, SRP’s manager of Communications Engineering. “The Harris system aligns with these values because OpenSky will improve the voice quality of our radio transmissions, allow for more efficient communication over greater distances, and provide SRP with a wireless platform that can accommodate additional data communications in the future.”

Salt River Project’s 900 MHz OpenSky system is a seven-site, private digital radio communication network built upon a secure, private IP backbone. Using Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) technology, the OpenSky system will deliver more capacity by carrying two voice signals on each of SRP’s narrowband (12.5 KHz) 900 MHz channels. The system also will feature over-the-air programming (OTAP) for remote reconfiguration of radio personalities and providing software updates. Because it is IP-based, SRP’s OpenSky system will provide interoperability with other radio networks in the area.

“Salt River Project’s upgrade to an OpenSky system is recognition of the quality and scalability of Harris IP-based wireless technology,” said Craig Moore, vice president, North America sales, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “We believe this enhanced communications system will support SRP in better serving its customers in the Phoenix area, and we stand ready to provide additional capabilities as the utility continues its successful growth in the months to come.”

Harris OpenSky technology delivers digital voice and packet data communications using a high-performance IP network. OpenSky’s high-quality digital voice trunking capabilities and packet data communications features directly address the needs of both utility and public safety users, and is capable of expanding to meet future requirements. In addition, OpenSky networks are based on the widely accepted IS-732 protocol to support mobile applications with end-to-end TCP/IP connectivity, simplifying application-to-network integration.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets, with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications supports over 500 systems around the world.

About SRP

SRP is the third-largest public power utility in the country and serves more than 930,000 electric customers through a variety of resources, including coal, natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and hydroelectricity. In 2004, SRP’s Board of Directors voted to require that 15 percent of the energy generated comes from sustainable resources by 2025. Today, SRP’s sustainable portfolio is 6.5 percent of the total power provided to our customers

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.