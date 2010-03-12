Harris Corporation Introduces Cross-Band Vehicular Repeater, Improving Communications for Public Safety First Responders

BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) today introduced the VRS7010 Cross-Band Vehicular Repeater for trunked communications systems using the APCO P25 (Project 25) public safety and public service industry standard. The VRS7010 combines a mobile radio and a vehicular repeater, delivering the benefits of both in a single unit.

As a vehicular repeater, it retransmits weak or low-level signals to extend coverage or reduce signal degradation in areas where coverage is spotty or the terrain greatly varies. When operating as a mobile radio, the VRS7010 communicates on both P25 trunked and conventional radio systems in the 700 and 800 MHz bands. This means users, such as law enforcement officers, have greater operational flexibility and more reliable communications when traveling through an area with different radio frequencies.

“The VRS7010 delivers extended coverage, better interoperability and a P25 radio – all in one package,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications.

The VRS7010 complies with several national and international technical standards, and can connect with up to 64 nearby P25 radios. For high-security applications, Advanced Encryption Standards (AES) is available as an option to the VRS7010.

