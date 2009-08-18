Harris Corporation Introduces P7300 Multi-Mode Portable Radio for Mission-Critical Analog and Digital Radio Communications

Next Generation, Feature-Rich Portable Radio Joins Harris Family of Mission-Critical Radios Delivers Enhanced Performance and Audio Quality in Smaller, Lighter Unit for a Wide Range of Public Safety and Public Service Applications

LAS VEGAS, NV/BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, today introduced the P7300 portable radio for public safety and other mission critical customers. The Harris P7300™ is a P25 Phase 2 upgradeable, multi-mode portable radio that delivers end-to-end encrypted digital voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data communications.

“The P7300 is a single-band, software defined portable radio that is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the P7100,” said Dennis Maddox, director, product management, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “In addition to its smaller size, the P7300 is software upgradable to P25 Phase 2. Buying equipment today that can be reconfigured to P25 Phase 2 is a smart decision and can save customers money in the long run.”

The P7300 currently being introduced is available in the 450 -512 MHz frequency band, also known as T-band. Later versions of the P7300 will be available in VHF band and low split UHF, making the P7300 an ideal single-band radio for public safety, federal, utility and transportation customers. The P7300 is the most recent addition to the Harris P25 Phase 2 software upgradable portable radio product line. The Unity™ XG-100 is Harris Corporation’s Full-Spectrum VHF, UHF, 700 and 800 MHz portable radio. The Harris P7200 is a 700 and 800 MHz dual-band portable while the P7300 is the Harris single-band portable.

As a software defined radio the P7300 can host multiple operating modes, including Project 25 (P25) digital trunking, P25 digital conventional, EDACS® , ProVoice™ or analog conventional. The radio can support any combination of these modes or just one. The P7300 also meets the drop, temperature, pressure, weather and vibration requirements stated in MIL-STD-810F, as well as U.S. Forest Service vibration requirements. In addition, the portable radio meets dust and immersion requirements for IP-67 and is available in an Immersable Model. The P7300 radio has an environmental test certification of 1.5 meter drop shock to concrete using parameters of TIA-603-C 1.0 meter drop shock specifications.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets, with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.