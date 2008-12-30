Harris Corporation to Demonstrate Public Safety Communications Capabilities During Largest U.S. Earthquake Preparedness Exercise

Company Providing Radios, Networking Equipment and Technical Support to L.A. Law Enforcement as Part of Great Southern California ShakeOut Drill

ROCHESTER, NY- Harris Corporation, an international communications and information technology company, will demonstrate advanced systems for restoring first responder communication links as part of the Great Southern California ShakeOut, the largest-ever earthquake preparedness drill in the United States. The exercise, scheduled for November 13, will model the effects of a magnitude 7.8 earthquake along the San Andreas Fault and has more than five million registered participants.

Harris is supplying California law enforcement authorities with high-frequency (HF), multiband, and high-capacity line-of-sight (HCLOS) radios for the ShakeOut exercise, along with technical and networking expertise and support. The company’s systems will be used to rapidly re-establish communication links between first responders in the field and their commanders, who would otherwise be unable to communicate following a major earthquake.

“This demonstration highlights how our advanced radio products address the unique challenges and critical requirements of public safety agencies. When lives are on the line, first responders must be able to talk to each other,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Government and Public Safety business unit, Harris RF Communications. “Our product portfolio provides those critical communication links anytime, anywhere, by eliminating interoperability issues that have previously plagued first responders. Our radios also provide advanced capabilities such as the delivery of video assessments back to command posts and emergency voice and data communications over satellite links. The ShakeOut drill will showcase our ability to address a new customer base with enhanced, assured communications.”

Harris has broadened its focus on non-military communications users with the introduction of Unity™, a family of multiband software-defined radios that will allow federal, state and local public safety agencies to communicate more effectively by delivering direct, full-spectrum interoperability to the hands of the user. The Unity XG-100 covers all portable land mobile radio frequency bands in a single radio and is compliant with APCO Project 25 technical standards. The radio is approximately the same size as currently fielded, single-band radios and will be available next year. For more information on Unity and Harris capabilities in public safety, go to www.rfcomm.harris.com/talkasone.

Harris RF Communications is a leading global supplier of secure radio communications products and systems for military, government and commercial organizations. The Falcon® family of software-defined tactical radio products and systems include manpack, handheld, vehicular, strategic fixed-site and shipboard applications. Falcon III® is the next generation of radios developed to address the U.S. military’s JTRS requirements.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has annual revenue of $5.4 billion and 16,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications®; products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.