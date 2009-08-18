Harris Corporation Unveils First Complete Interoperability Solution for Mission-Critical Communications at 2009 APCO International Annual Conference & Expo

Demonstration will Feature the LMR Industry’s Only IP-Based Interoperability Solution from the Radio Through the Network for Public Safety, Utility, Transportation, Federal, Commercial and Military Users

LAS VEGAS, NV/BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, today announced that it will hold live exhibitions of the LMR industry’s first, complete, end-to-end, IP (Internet Protocol)-based interoperability solution at booth #1324 at the 2009 APCO International Annual Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The exhibition will combine the power of the Harris VIDA® network platform with the company’s Unity™ Radio platform, to demonstrate the ideal interoperability solution for mission-critical communications users.

“The path to complete interoperability requires integrated systems that can be traversed by a radio that is operable on all,” said Chuck Dougherty, president, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “Today, we will demonstrate the power of the VIDA Network to combine and integrate disparate systems, along with our Unity XG-100 Multiband Portable radios that provide true multiband capability. Together, they deliver unprecedented, complete end-to-end interoperability for our customers around the world.”

From the VIDA (Voice, Interoperability, Data and Access) Network platform to its Unity™ XG-100 Multiband Portable Radio, Harris RF Communications provides durable and reliable communications equipment, network systems and the latest innovations in assured communications® for customers worldwide. The VIDA Network is an IP-based solution that allows user access to fixed and mobile services across an entire network. It addresses the voice and data communications needs of mission critical users and provides a full IP management platform including interoperability without intervention of console operators, IP consoles, networking technology for both the P25 Phase 1 and P25 Phase 2 standards, plus many other benefits inherent in open IP architecture systems.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets, with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.