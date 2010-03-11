Harris Corporation Unveils the SG5300 Data Radio to Enable Smart Grid Data Applications Using OpenSky® Systems

BOSTON, MA — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, today unveiled a new key component to its OpenSky® platform: the SG5300 data-only radio. Designed for use on 800 or 900 MHz OpenSky systems, the radio provides wireless, IP-based (Internet Protocol) data communications — linking remote, data-collection devices to the OpenSky system.

The new radio can be used in applications such as managing and monitoring utility networks, communicating with electronic signs, and for other Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) applications. The SG5300 is a competitively priced, data-only radio that can be operated as a standalone or as a component of a voice-and-data network, without interfering with either voice or data operations.

“Effective, reliable wireless communication of data is critical to the success of the Smart Grid,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “The SG5300 takes full advantage of OpenSky’s advanced data management system — a system that efficiently prioritizes voice and data traffic, freeing up capacity that can be leveraged for additional data communications.”

The SG5300 uses short data transmissions to give the thousands of Smart Grid components — such as intelligent sensors that measure temperature and power use — the ability to communicate without impacting the quality or reliability of voice communication. The inherent system capacity of OpenSky means that utility companies can depend on one system to serve voice users, while also supporting a substantial amount of wireless Smart Grid data traffic.

The radio is a particularly effective, data communication solution for remote areas that do not have sufficient, fixed-line connections or adequate, commercial cellular coverage. The SG5300 is designed to be mounted either indoors or in a weatherproof enclosure. It also features an interface to support legacy serial connections, as well as Ethernet-based IP communications devices.

Harris OpenSky technology delivers digital voice and packet data communications using a high-performance IP network. OpenSky’s high-quality digital voice trunking capabilities and packet data communications features directly address the needs of both utility and public safety users, and is capable of expanding to meet future requirements. In addition, OpenSky networks are based on the widely accepted IS-732 protocol to support mobile applications with end-to-end TCP/IP connectivity, simplifying application-to-network integration.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications supports over 500 systems around the world.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.