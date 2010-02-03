Harris Corporation’s Unity XG-100 Multiband Radio Named Technology of the Year by SDR Forum

Boston, Mass., — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, announced its Unity XG-100 Full-Spectrum Multiband Radio has received the SDR Forum Technology of the Year Award. The radio provides federal, state and local agencies with a portable “one-for-all” solution — delivering true interoperability to first responders and public safety professionals.

“By voting the Harris Unity XG-100 as our Technology of the Year, our membership has recognized numerous innovative technologies inherent in this breakthrough product,” said Lee Pucker, SDR Forum chief executive officer. “Products such as this one are important in showing the advanced capabilities of SDR technologies in deployment and advancing the field of next-generation radio technologies,”

The Unity XG-100 supports digital APCO P25 secure and analog FM communications across VHF, UHF, 700 MHz and 800 MHz public safety bands in a single portable radio. Its capabilities enable first responders to use a single radio to communicate with multiple jurisdictions and agencies operating on different frequencies and systems.

The SDR Forum Technology of the Year Award is presented to an individual or organization for a breakthrough product or technology in the field of software-defined or cognitive radio, as selected by the Forum’s membership. The award was presented to Harris at the SDR'09 Technical Conference and Product Exposition this month in Washington, D.C.

“We’re extremely pleased the Unity XG-100 was recognized by The SDR Forum, especially because the award is selected by its members,” said Dana Mehnert, group president, RF Communications Division, Harris Corporation. “Our goal was to drive technology forward and provide a full-spectrum radio to meet the needs of a wide variety of users,”

* The Unity XG-100’s built-in, advanced capabilities include;

* Multiband operation such as cross-band scanning.

* Superior ambient noise suppression.

* Integrated GPS with a large, full-color display for situational awareness.

* Secure Bluetooth® technology for wireless audio accessories and wireless data support.

The Unity XG-100 is built to military standards for ruggedness and immersibility. It is designed to be intrinsically safe and features a true software-defined radio architecture that allows flexibility for future growth, including a software-only upgrade to the APCO P25 phase 2 TDMA standards.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

