Harris Unity XG-100P Multiband Portable Radio for Public Safety Reaches Milestone with Certification by FCC

BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received certification from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) verifying that its Unity™ XG-100P portable radio meets all FCC compliance requirements and transmission power levels.

Designed to deliver unprecedented interoperability and advanced capabilities, the multiband Unity XG-100P covers VHF, UHF and 700/800 MHz bands in a single radio. It also is compliant with the APCO P25 industry standard to meet the needs of public safety and public service radio users.

“This radio achieved a critical milestone with the FCC certification,” said George Helm, vice president and general manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “This groundbreaking radio is the only software-defined, multiband portable that provides full-spectrum frequency coverage, integrated GPS (global positioning system) and Bluetooth® technology, as well as industry-leading noise-suppression technology.”

The Unity XG-100P has a color-rich, graphical user interface and a number of unique features for ease of use. Its software-defined radio architecture easily allows updates and addition of new applications. This capability will allow for a software-only upgrade to APCO P25 Phase 2, the next-generation emerging standard for mission-critical communications.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets — with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications supports over 500 systems around the world.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $5 billion of annual revenue and more than 15,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.