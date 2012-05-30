IACP Community Policing Awards - Deadline Extended

Submission Deadline Extended: Midnight EST, June 17, 2012

In its 14th year, the IACP/Cisco Community Policing Awards competition honors those departments worldwide that have prevented and decreased crime and terrorism by forging partnerships with their communities.

Please take the next few weeks to submit and/or finalize an agency submission. Winners and finalists are honored at the IACP Annual Conference. The winning agency from each category receives one complimentary annual conference registration; transportation for one to and from the conference; one hotel room for five nights while at the conference; and two tickets to the awards banquet. To make your submission visit www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org

About the IACP/Cisco Community Policing Award

Each year since 1998 the International Association of Chiefs of Police Community Policing Committee has recognized the best practices of agencies around the world. Entries are categorized by population, featuring innovative ideas utilizing the power of community policing, through collaboration and partnerships, to make local, national and global communities safer from crime and terrorism. This recognition comes in the form of the IACP/Cisco Community Policing Award. For more information visit www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org